Why do women love men with beards

December is soon coming to an end and Movember continues to trend on social media.

This global awareness period shines the spotlight on men’s health and also allows men to grow their beards as part of the campaign.

This global campaign has exposed the love and appreciation women have for men and their beards.

Movember has brought sexy back in the form of beards.



Here are some of the reasons why women prefer men with beards:

A 2016 study published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology affirmed that women view men with facial hair to not only be more masculine, but more confident, industrious, generous and sincere than men who do not have facial hair.

Furthermore, beards have a greater element of attraction.

According to the Medical Daily publication, men with a heavy 10-day beard were ranked as more attractive than men without beards.

The same study found women preferred men with beards during the fertile time of their menstrual cycle.

Although women do like men with facial hair, the type of facial hair and its length matters.

A 10-day beard presses the right buttons.