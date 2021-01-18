Why arguing with your partner makes you horny!

We have seen it over and over again in movies: a couple fighting and making out passionately.

Well, it turns out there’s a link between being angry and being horny.

Psychotherapy and physiology experts, and sexperts, have revealed to Cosmopolitan that there’s some science behind the act.

Here are reasons why some people get turned on after arguing with their partner:





1. Hormones – During a fight hormones spike.

“When cortisol is released from stress, our bodies and minds may yearn for the closeness that sex provides”, said certified sexologist, Jenni Skyler.

2. Anxiety and arousal – Anxiety and arousal increase your heart rate, blood flow and breathing where one will transfer into another.

“When we’re under stress, such as the stress induced by an argument, our sympathetic nervous system is aroused,” said relationship and sex coach, Michele Lisenbury Christensen.

3. Make-up sex is awesome – When you’re angry at your partner, you yearn to re-establish the connection. This is what turns you on and the post-fight sex becomes heightened because of the above two factors.