Why are women more wet in the evening?

What do owls, bats and women have in common? Bats and owls are what we call nocturnal animals, that thrive and come alive in the evening.

And when it comes to sex, women also come alive in the evening.

According to a survey by an American sex toy company, 70% of women are hornier between 11pm and 2am. The survey also claimed the exact time women prefer to have sex was 11.21pm.

Sexologists say a woman’s libido is very complex, most of it being psychological and has little to do with their partner. It’s also about how a woman feels about herself and her sexuality. If she feels confident and sexy in herself, she would be more open to sex and likely to have a better chance at climaxing, regardless of what time of day or night it is.

Experts also say women are more flexible with sexual patterns, however the question of when they have the desire to have sex depends on different factors. Women are more relaxed and comfortable in the evening and that is a huge factor when it comes to having sex.



So, if men are all about their morning glory, then women are your night riders.