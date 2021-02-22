Why are stretch marks sexy

If you, like me, have done geography as a subject at some stage in your life, then your eyes should light up when I speak of longitude and latitude.

Longitude and latitude are lines in a co-ordinate system that allow you to quickly and accurately locate places and features on the Earth’s surface.

The same similarities can be drawn for stretch marks.



As one’s skin stretches or shrinks, stretch marks are created.

According to sex experts, these are the reasons why stretch marks can be on the mark:



1. They are battle scars

Stretch marks are visual evidence that your body has conquered a physical battle. The thought alone is sexy.

2. They are sexier than a six-pack of abs

According to one medical journal, women who suffered from stretch marks were deemed stronger than someone who had a six-pack.

3. They can be as result of sex (resulting in babies)

Stretch marks come from having babies, which involves you know what, right?

4. A mark of love

Behind every stretch mark is a love story with a sub-plot of passion, excitement, tears and selflessness.