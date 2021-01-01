Why are nails great for sex?

I think your’e going to need a nail polisher for this one.

The type that lasts longer because there’s about to be some nail-biting action.

Action so deadly that it will be the nail in your coffin of all sexual fantasies.



I’m nailing this, right?

Puns aside, have you ever asked yourself why do you always have lines on back after sex?



The type of lines that will make longitude and latitude seem like a scratch on the surface.

If you have been made a sex canvas, then it must be that your’e pressing the right buttons in bed.

All of this because of what we call a manicure aka nails.

Nails, those beautiful things that come in different shapes and sizes and not forgetting colour as well.

Often fussed about, nails have become more than a fashion accessory in that they now play a key and sometimes painful role in sex.

They fundamentally hold everything down when it comes to sex and according to Kamasutra, they do more than scratch the surface if you know what I mean.

So why are nails important during sex?

Kamasutra helps us dissect this:

1. Leaves a good impression

If you want to leave a lasting impression with him or her during sex, then map your trail on his or her body during sex with those nails. Sexologists agree that this maybe a bit painful, but know the saying right, true beauty comes comes with pain.

2. It can be artistic

According to Karmasutra, nail markings during sex can be classified into eight types based on their shapes: discus, half-moon, circle, line, tiger’s claw, peacock’s foot, hare’s leap and lotus leaf. Talk about a human canvas in the flesh.

3. Evidence of great sex

According to Karmasutra, one of the visual evidence of great sex is lines on our bodies left by nails. If the sex was a thrill a minute, it’s inevitable that the evidence will be left behind.