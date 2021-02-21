Why anal sex is the best!

People who are fully behind each other have the best relationship.

They understand the importance of supporting each other during the good and bad times.

Speaking of good times, sex is one act that supports partners being fully behind each other.





This term is referred to as anal sex, which simply means penis-to-anus intercourse.

As unorthodox as it may sound, recent sex trends point out that this sexual activity may just be the best.





A 2010 study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine found that of the 31% of women surveyed who had engaged in anal sex during their most recent sexual encounter, 94% had an orgasm.

According to experts, for cisgender men and people assigned male at birth, anal sex can stimulate the prostate and lead to an orgasm.

Prostate orgasms are intense enough to send waves of orgasmic pleasure from head to toe.

For cisgender women and people assigned female at birth, anal sex can hit two hot spots – the G-spot and A-spot.

Like the prostate, these spots have the potential to produce full-body orgasms. Rubbing them correctly can lead to squirting and the phenomenon referred to as female ejaculation.