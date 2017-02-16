White House confirms Trump spoke with Buhari

The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

In a readout of the phone conversation, the White House said “President Donald J. Trump spoke this week with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria to discuss the strong cooperation between the United States and Nigeria, including on shared security, economic, and governance priorities.

“President Trump underscored the importance the United States places on its relationship with Nigeria, and he expressed interest in working with President Buhari to expand the strong partnership.

“The leaders agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria and worldwide.

“President Trump expressed support for the sale of aircraft from the United States to support Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram.

“President Trump thanked President Buhari for the leadership he has exercised in the region and emphasized the importance of a strong, secure, and prosperous Nigeria that continues to lead in the region and in international forums”.

The readout also confirmed that Trump spoke with South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma after speaking with Buhari.

It said Trump and Zuma discussed ways to expand cooperation and trade between the U.S. and South Africa.

“President Trump highlighted the strong bilateral trade ties between the two countries and expressed interest in identifying new, mutually beneficial opportunities for trade.

“President Trump also suggested that the United States and South Africa do more to collaborate on shared security interests, including the fight against terrorism.

“Both leaders agreed to continue dialogue on these priorities and find ways to deepen the bilateral partnership,” it said