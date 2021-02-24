Which countries have the most sex?

To measure a country’s functionality, experts would quickly point you to its economy and socio-economic framework.

While that is undoubtedly true and important, we often don’t measure a country’s functionality by its population.

By population, I mean its natural ability to reproduce.





While indeed money makes the world go round, so does sex.

According to the latest statistics, some countries are friskier than others.





1. Greece

This relatively small and picturesque island takes the top spot for the greatest number of adults having sex at least once a week at 87%.

2. Brazil

The land of Samba and caipirinha cocktails, Brazil is just one of the best places to attend a carnival and have sex. Adults here have sex weekly at an 82% average.

3. Russia

While Russia’s harsh winters can be off-putting to those unaccustomed to the bite, the world’s largest nation is among the top three most sexually active countries. Adults here have a weekly sex percentage of 80%.