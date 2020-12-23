Which countries have men with the biggest penises?

Well, it is often said that size doesn’t matter when it comes to penises, but maybe you might want to know which category you fall under.

According to a Target Map, men with the biggest 4-5s are found in Africa while men with the smallest 4-5s are found in India.

South African men are on the well-endowed end of the size spectrum as they come second with their penis sizes ranging between 14.70 and 16.10 centimetres.

Western African countries like Ghana, Congo and Gabon grab the top spot, with their averages in excess of 16 centimetres.



Asian countries come at the bottom of the chart.

These countries include India, Thailand and South Korea.

The NHS offered advice on how to measure a penis.

According to the health service, your penis will have to be erect when measuring because a flaccid penis can vary a lot, depending on how cold the room is.

Measure the penis from the base to the tip.