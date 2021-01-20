Which 4-5 does the punani love most?

Life is like a buffet, where you order what you want, and have all the rights to decline a wrong order.

More often than not, we tend to take whatever life serves us, forgetting we all have the power of choice.

The term, “different strokes for different folks” refers to everyone having their own tastes, sex included.



Women understand the power of preference, choosing their outfits, careers and partners.



So, when it comes to sex, in particular the 4-5, what do they look for in their meat served in the restaurant of the bedroom?

1.The Big One

According to sexologist Dr Vijaysarathi Ramanathan, an average 4-5 size is about 14cm-17cm and women’s 4-5 preference begins here. He says a big 4-5 can be fun as it can penetrate more, stimulating every part of her punani.

2.The Curve

They call it the 4-5 shaped as a smile, and it comes as no surprise that this type is preferred by women. A curved 4-5 during penetration would be touching the upper wall of the punani, where the G-spot apparently is. This means more pleasure, and a better orgasm.

3. Captain Hook

This 4-5 is almost the same as the curved one, only it is bent slightly downwards from the tip. The only catch here is since it points downwards, it might not be fun in the missionary position, but a great companion for doggy-style fun.

4. Dr Dolittle

You might underestimate its potential, but the little guy is safest for long-term relationships. It promises the right fun with less soreness and much less recovery time. The little one might measure less than the average 9cm, but women don’t mind getting along with the little guy for a long-term relationship for the security and comfort it provides. After all, the little guy wins!