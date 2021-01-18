When you see them, run! Here are the 3 types of guys women shouldn’t waste time on!

The best dating advice we can offer women is that it’s critically important not to waste your time chasing men who will never be right for you.

To accomplish that, you need to know which signs are a dead giveaway that any relationships with certain men you meet are guaranteed to go nowhere, and may even be toxic for you.

If your goal is to meet a good man, build a healthy relationship, get married and have children, there are guys you simply cannot afford to waste your time on.

Keeping this in mind, if you meet any of these three types of guys, consider all signs pointing to nothing but toxic relationships.

1. Immature men

This one is tricky because immature men are often charismatic. They’re a lot of fun, and often quite handsome.

The problem is that they like to live in the moment so much that they don’t want any pressure. They want to “see how things go”. In other words, they have no plans for the future.

This type of guy wastes time. They always have excuses, and they typically seem so close, yet so far.

If a guy seems like he may be too good and too charming to be true, he probably is, and lack of plans for the future is a dead giveaway that a relationship with him will go nowhere.

2. Overachievers

You definitely want a hard-working guy, but sometimes, especially when a guy is young, he’s so focused on his career and on making money that having any kind of relationship other than hookups isn’t likely to be on his radar.

You can tell a man is like this if he’s always busy … except for when he calls or texts you for the occasional late-night booty call. Once in a while, he might take you on an actual date, but he’ll only do the bare minimum to keep you hanging on the line.

We have a lot of male clients who are busy, career-oriented men. They don’t have a lot of spare time, but they make time when they are truly interested in a woman.

The problem with overachieving men is that they just don’t get how important this is until it’s too late. And perhaps the saddest part is that when they do commit and get married, they often don’t make time to see their children often enough, and that’s not good for anyone.

3. Players

This should go without saying, but a man wouldn’t be called a player if he wasn’t playing with anyone.

Women tell us all the time, “I wouldn’t date a player,” or, “I don’t date players.”

But as much as we hate to say it, that’s not how it always plays out in real life.

The reason for this is that players typically don’t advertise themselves as players. They are adept at telling women what they want to hear. However, if you listen closely, you’ll hear a common theme in your conversation with these men. They don’t have plans that include you, and they don’t have plans for the future.

All of these are good news for you because now you know what signs to listen for.

Notice how we used the word “listen”. We didn’t say “look for”.

If you want to be with a quality man, listening is the most important part of the deal. What a man says has to sound good to you.

Players are the guys women often get involved with by accident. Dating them may start as a late-night hook-up when you’ve had too much to drink.

That’s okay, we all need to have fun once in a while.

But, if you really want to be on your A-game, these are three types of guys you should never date because they’ll only waste your time.

And honestly, who wants that?