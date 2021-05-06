What you probably didn’t know about Pastor Adeboye’s late son

The sad demise of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has taken many by surprise.

Aged 42, Dare died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa-Ibom where he was a pastoring a church.

Commonly referred to as Pastor D, the late Dare was once described by his father as a miracle child who put the devil to shame 42 years ago.

Dare’s siblings are Adeolu Adeboye, Bolu Adubi (née Adeboye), Leke Adeboye.

He was one of the most influential youth Pastors in RCCG.

Some of the many posts he held were: RCCG House of Praise Birmingham, United Kingdom; Senior Pastor, Kaduna — RCCG Kaduna 1 Provincial Youth Pastor & RCCG Region 8 Youth Pastor.

His ministerial sojourn also covered Abuja (North Central Youth Evangelist covering all the YOUTHS, RCF, RCCF, & PSF in the states of Niger, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau and FCT).

Some other posts include: RCCG Youth Affairs National & International Director of Programs/Chairman Organising Committee of 70hrs Messiah’s Marathon Praise, National Youth Convention & Northern Zone Abuja SHIFT.

Many youths described him as someone who dedicated his life to educating & inspiring young people on how to utilise their faith in the various environments they find themselves in.

His marriage to Mrs. Temiloluwa Adeboye is blessed with children.