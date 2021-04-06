What to do if your ex is better than your current partner in bed

It’s such a shame that attraction and devotion do not necessarily go hand in hand, especially in this situation.

You might get a partner who is absolutely devoted to you and you to him but the attraction and sexual chemistry might just not be there.

You might even start comparing the skills and sexual mastery of your ex with your current boyfriend and it’s quite an uncomfortable thing to have to go through.

Thankfully, sex is something that can change, especially if the parties involved are motivated to change.

There are a number of things you should try to do once you notice this problem.

Communicate



It might be one of the hardest things you would have to do especially if you’ve been faking having an orgasm or enjoying the sex for a long time but it needs to be said. Don’t go saying what they did wrong though. Tell them what you actually want them to do to you.

You’re ideally supposed to even have this conversation before the relationship starts or immediately after your first sexual encounter with your partner. Let them know what makes you tick. What you don’t like. What you like.

In all of this too, you need to listen to them. There’s probably a reason why they do it the way they do. It should all be done lovingly. Don’t raise your voice and don’t insult.

You’re 2 different people trying to work together to give each other the pleasure you deserve so there will definitely be some hiccups here and there but so far as you both are willing to learn, you would overcome it.

Be Patient

The fact that you’ve told them what you want doesn’t mean they can do it all the next time. It’s a gradual process and you should acknowledge the effort they’re putting into it because there is a good chance that what you want is new territory for them and they need to adjust.

Practice

You need to help them practice on you and give them honest feedback. Don’t be mean about it though.

Once your partner actually wants to put in the work to make you feel good, you need to show them how it works and once they see your reactions to them doing it right, there’s a good chance that they’ll keep getting better and better at it.

Get out if it isn’t working

Most people don’t like to acknowledge that sexual chemistry needs to be compatible for a great relationship which involves sex. As said earlier, your partner may be caring, loving and the perfect person you would ever want but once the sex is trash, you would be forced to look elsewhere or you would start getting cranky for no reason.

If you’ve communicated and it’s still the same; nothing has changed, you should consider breaking it off.

If you told them and they resorted to namecalling and insults because you told them what you prefer, leave them!

You need to own your sexuality and go all out for all the pleasure you want and deserve.