MEN are often accused of having a vacuum approach when it comes to their diet.

They’re deemed to eat anything and everything.

Health and sex experts attribute diet as one of the causes low sex drive and early ejaculation.

So, what should men eat before having sex?

Oysters

As exotic as this may sound, oysters are loaded with zinc which helps men make more sperm.

2. Spinach

This leafy green is rich in magnesium, a mineral that can boost your testosterone.

3. Watermelon

This juicy fruit serves up plenty of an amino acid called citrulline. Experts say this fruit may work much like Viagra to treat erectile dysfunction.

4. Avocados

The word for “avocado” is derived from an Aztec word meaning “testicle”. Jokes aside, avocados are really good for the testicles. Versatile and nourishing, avocados are loaded with vitamin E. Vitamin E is a key antioxidant that widens blood vessels, potentially lowering the risk for cardiovascular disease.