Weird places for best sex

One of the hardest things to do is holding your pee, especially if you need the bathroom urgently but are nowhere near the cubical.

This can make any man or woman dance, sing or even force themselves to think happy thoughts.

The need to pee can drive anyone crazy, and if your bladder is weak, you could wet yourself.

Much like wanting to pee, wanting to have sex can be the most random thing.

From just holding each other’s hand, you could find yourselves in your birthday suits, asking how did we get here?



Hormones, like urine can sometimes become unbearable and force you into a situation where you have to act immediately, making out in the strangest places.

So where are some of the weirdest places to have the best sex?

1. Fast food drive-through

Drive-thoughs can be boring, especially during lunchtime or month ends as people avoid queuing inside the restaurant. So if you are hungry for food and get tired of waiting, you could then sort out that other appetite you might’ve worked up. This has become very popular in America.

2. At the cinema

The following movie contains scenes that might offend sensitive viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Should the film not do it for you, then when the lights go off, something else can be turned on. Many cinemas report that besides popcorn on the floor, they find used condoms. So I guess, like Bob Marley and Lauren Hill you will wait for the cinema to turn the lights down low, right?

3. Inside the lift

Going up and feel like the top floor is far? Then join the 47% who’ve had sex in a lift. This will obviously be a quickie, that will ensure you reach your floor in a very good mood!

4. Fitting Room

Baby, how does this one look? Sound familiar? Then you should know that what follows that question is your partner helping you to get out of the fitted clothes, creating a chance for a quick session. In Italy, the fashion capital, more and more couples have been caught with their pants down.