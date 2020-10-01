We must take tough decisions ‘together’ for Nigeria says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called for a sincere process of national healing as the nation marks the 60th anniversary of its independence from Great Britain.

The President made the call during the traditional independence address, which was broadcast nationwide.

The healing, the President said, is necessary as the nation has consistently focused on “contrived fault-lines” that has been “allowed unnecessarily to fester.”

“We need to begin a sincere process of national healing and this anniversary presents a genuine opportunity to eliminate old and outworn perceptions that are always put to test in the lie they always are,” the President said.