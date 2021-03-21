We have not decided to take COVID-19 vaccine – Kogi legislators

Kogi State senators and House of Representative members have said that they are yet to make a decision on whether or not they would receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Smart Adeyemi, leader of the Kogi lawmakers’ forum in the National Assembly, said this in an interview.

Adeyemi, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, said all the 12 National Assembly members from the state were solidly behind the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who has been insistent that there is no COVID-19 in the state.

The senator said, “The Kogi State legislators in the National Assembly have not thought of taking the vaccines yet, but if ever we will take it at all, it is because we are in Abuja where there is COVID-19 but there is no COVID in our state.”

The lawmaker also cautioned those berating Yahaya Bello for his claims that COVID-19 was not affecting anybody in his state.

Adeyemi said, “I don’t know the magic in Kogi State because the coronavirus is not killing our people.

“If it is leading to deaths in the state, I would be the first person to cry out and disagree with our governor but our people are not dying and they are not falling ill.

“I agree with our governor that there is no COVID-19 in Kogi State. If the disease is there, people would have been dying. It appears COVID-19 is afraid of the Kogi people. To a large extent, we are convinced that our governor knows what he is doing and saying.”

Adeyemi also said that the Ministry of Health officials told him that they did not know what was happening in Kogi that was keeping people from dying from COVID-19.

“We cannot be killing our people just to justify that the disease is real. We are not just saying yes to our governor but we are also saying yes to him because nobody has died of the disease.