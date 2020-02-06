We have no ‘raids’ planned for Thursday, Friday —Lagos Police

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked a story on social media that it will carry out general raiding in the state on Thursday and Friday.

The Police Spokesman for the command, Bala Elkana, said on Thursday that such information about the raid did not come from the Police in Lagos.

Elkana advised residents to ignore the rumours and go about their daily business in peace.

“The Attention of Lagos State Police Command is drawn to a message making the rounds on social media of a planned General Raiding by the Police on Thursday and Friday night from 8 pm throughout Lagos state.”

“The information is not only false but mischievous, calculated towards creating fear on the minds of the people. Lagosians are enjoined to disregard the message and treat it as fake news.”

“Avoid the temptation of forwarding such mischievous message. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc is totally committed towards providing a safe and secure environment for Lagosians to enjoy more of the nightlife provided by the State. The Command has emplaced round the clock security across the State.”