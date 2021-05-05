We didn’t pick up Mbaka – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied it arrested the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu, Father Ejike Mbaka.

Protests broke out in Enugu on Wednesday afternoon over the alleged ‘disappearance’ of Mbaka, who was said to have been last seen on Tuesday evening.

The development created tension in the coal-city with youths giving the Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to produce Mbaka.

Many of them alleged the fiery preacher, who recently called for the resignation or impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over worsening insecurity, was either picked up by security operatives or gunmen.

But DSS spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the cleric was not in its custody.

He said “This is not true. Fr Mbaka was not picked up by the DSS. Rev Fr Mbaka is not with the DSS. The DSS did not pick him up, please.”