Watch what you eat this Xmas

If there’s one period when we don’t watch what we eat, it’s the festive season.

This is the time for parties, and many of us are not shy to feast on junk food. That is why we come back from the holidays carrying more weight. This is the beginning of obesity, that others mistaken for good health.

We should not allow ourselves to become overweight for any reason.



Overweight people are prone to heart diseases, sugar diabetes and high blood pressure. We must keep on eating healthy food, drinking sufficient water and exercising.

This message must be passed on to our families and friends as it might save a few of them a trip to the doctor.



This year has been tough, and the next one could be even tougher. For our situation to get better next year, we will have to work harder. So, it’s important to start the year in good health. We need all the energy we can get to rebuild the economy.

The number of children who are struggling with obesity is also on the rise. That is not good because children are the future of this country.

We want them to be flexible so they can build the future they want for themselves and the country. They must be taught to eat healthy food. They must also be encouraged to play sport by buying their favourite kit.

Know what’s good for your health. Don’t eat anything just to please your family or friends.