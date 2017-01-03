WATCH: Obasanjo, Gowon, Ekwueme, others sing for peaceful Nigeria in 2017

A video has surfaced online showing former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, ex- Military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon among other leaders singing for a greater and peaceful nation this year.

Other leaders seen singing in the video include, a former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme and ex-interim President, Ernest Shonekan, de-facto Vice President under the Ibrahim Babangida military regime, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd).

Also seen singing is former military Vice President under the Gen Sani Abacha’s regime, Lieutenant-General Oladipo Diya (rtd.).

In the video shared on his twitter handle, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo was seen singing the popular hymn “O God our help in ages past” alongside the past leaders.

Speaking after they finished singing, the leaders thanked God and hoped for divine help to save the country.

According to Obasanjo: “God created Nigeria as we are and God does not make any mistake. We should thank God for that.”

Gowon said: “We pray to God that He grants us that peace and unity that this country greatly deserves.”

Shonekan: “We must continue to work hard to ensure that we achieve the desired result.”

Ekwueme: “In spite of the mess we try to make of the country, He manages to rescue us when we get to the edge of the precipice and we thank Him for that.”

Ukiwe: “I am grateful to the Almighty God for accepting and accomodating us despite the mess we have made of ourselves.”

Diya on his part said: “We are grateful to the president and vice president for calling us together for the festival.”

Watch the video below:

