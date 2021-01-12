Watch Actor Jide Kosoko celebrates his 67th birthday with thanksgiving song

Veteran Nollywood actor, Prince Jide Kosoko is a year older today, January 12.

He clocks 67th. Kosoko, who shuttles between the Yoruba and English Genres was born on January 12, 1954 to the Kosoko royal family of Lagos Island .

To celebrate his birthday, the seasoned actor took to his Instagram page to recount God’s blessings in his life.

He shared a video of himself singing loudly in thanksgiving to God on his birthday.

Multi-talented actor , who despite being a prince defied royalty, began his acting career as a child actor in 1964 in a television production Makanjuola.

Kosoko, who is one of the veterans whose children are following their fathers’ footstep, has featured in several Nollywood movies of both English and Yoruba Genres.

Two of his daughters, Sola and Bidemi are household names in the movie industry in Nigeria .

WATCH JIDE KOSOKO THANKING GOD ON HIS BIRTHDAY HERE