WASSCE: 7 female Students test positive for COVID-19 in Gombe

Seven female students writing the ongoing West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) in Gombe State were found to be COVID-19 positive, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Habu Dahiru said.

Similarly, a 16-year-old female COVID-19 patient sat her senior secondary school certificate examination at the Kwara State COVID-19/Infectious Disease Centre in Ilorin.

The Gombe State education commissioner said the students from the Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Doma, a girls-only boarding school in Gombe metropolis, tested positive for the virus, which brings the total number of students infected with the virus to eight.

Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye said the state’s WASSCE student COVID-19 victim wrote her Agricultural Science paper yesterday under close supervision by an official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Team Leader/Manager Case Management Team, Kwara COVID-19/Infectious Diseases Centre, Dr Kudirat Oladeji-Lambe, said the candidate was asymptomatic, stable, and fit to write the exams.