Wanted Ogun Aiye cult gang leader, Somori, killed in gun battle with police

Officers of Ogun Police Command have killed a notorious cultist and suspected serial killer in Odogbolu area of the State, Owolabi Oludipe a.k.a Somori.

The Command, in a press release its spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Somori had been on the police wanted list since November 2020 when he and his Aiye cult group members killed two members of the rival Eiye cult gang, Segun Runsewe and Kayode Adegbuyi during a supremacy battle.

However, Somori eventually met his Waterloo on Sunday 31st of January 2021 when the police was alerted that he and members of his gang were planning to unleash terror on some communities in Odogbolu.

READ ALSO Five arrested for robbing, kidnapping during vigil in Ogun CAC church

According to the police spokerperson, DPO of Odogbolu led his men to confront the gang and in the ensuing gun battle, Somori was shot and later gave up the ghost in the hospital he was taken to for treatment.

The police statement further indicated that other members of the gang ran into the bush when they ralised that Somori who led them to the scene had been shot.

Items recovered from him are assorted charms which he wore all over his body, two live cartridges and a mobile phone.

Recall that another notorious serial killer terrorizing Ijebu Ode and its environs was also neutralized by operatives of the Command early last month in a similar circumstance.

READ ALSO Police nab 3 armed robbery suspects in Ogun

Meanwhile, Ogun Commissioner of Police, Edward A. Ajogun while praising his men for their gallantry has ordered that efforts should be intensified to apprehend other members of Somori’s gang.

He also directed a 24- hour surveillance of Odogbolu town and its environs in order to checkmate the activities of hoodlums in the area.

Ajogun also reiterated that the battle against cultists in the State will be a continuous exercise until cultism and other vices are stamped out in all parts of Ogun.