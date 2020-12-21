Want to reconcile with your ex? Here’s how

December will always be the best month in the year.

It’s the only month with the most holidays.



In the same spirit, take this year as an opportunity to reconcile with your ex-lover and here’s how you can do it:

1.Don’t ask for a new relationship

Although it may be tempting to try to wipe the slate clean and treat the reconciliation as a new relationship, you shouldn’t do it. It’s important to build on the past relationship instead of trying to ignore it.



2.Leave the past where it belongs

Everyone makes mistakes, and if you are not willing to leave them in the past, you shouldn’t be trying to get back together with an ex.

3.Be honest

Many relationships break up because many people are bad at communicating with each other. If you’re going to start dating an ex, you should both vow to improve your communication skills.