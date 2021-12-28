BUSINESS
Wakanow to transform into hi-tech company
Africa’s largest online travel agency, Wakanow has unfolded plans to transform into a hi- tech company that will provide technological solutions to the travel industry.
Its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Bayo Adedeji, disclosed this last week when the company rolled out the drums to celebrate and reward its teeming customers.
According to Adedeji, the event which was held in Lagos, brought together customers, travel enthusiasts, and airline partners across the aviation industry.
Adedeji said the event was put together as part of an effort to strengthen relationships with existing customers and show appreciation for their long-term partnership with Wakanow.
With over a decade in the industry, the company, he said, has grown a set of loyal customers who made the brand stand tall in the industry.”
According to him, “We want to use this opportunity to thank everyone that has come a long way with us and reaffirm our commitment to giving more value to our customers and partners. All our customers have shown commitment based on the trust they repose in our services within the travel industry. I would also like to appreciate all members of staff who have continued to delight our customers. There can be no Wakanow without you.”
Adedeji said looking into the future, the company will transform into a travel-tech company that will provide technological solutions for the industry
Oil prices near $80 on mild Omicron variant
Oil prices rose over three per cent yesterday on hopes that the Omicron COVID-19 variant would have limited impact on global demand in 2022, even as surging cases caused flight cancellations in some countries.
Global benchmark Brent crude rose $2.59, or 3.40 per cent, to $78.73 a barrel yesterday, while the United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.01, or 2.7 per cent, to $75.80 a barrel.
Prices of oil which had plunged by more than 10 per cent on November 26, when reports of a new variant first appeared, started to gain last week after early data suggested that Omicron could cause a milder level of illness.
Although the variant had been spreading faster than any COVID-19 variant yet, there’s been some relatively relieving news that most people infected with Omicron showed mild symptoms so far.
However, more than 1,300 flights were cancelled by US airlines on Sunday as COVID-19 reduced the number of available crews while several cruise ships had to cancel stops.
This caused disruption to the supply of goods and services from isolating workers, notably air travel, although the global recovery story for 2022 still remains on track.
Brent has risen by more than 45 per cent this year, supported by recovering demand and supply cuts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+.
On January 4, the producer alliance would decide whether to go ahead with a planned 400,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) production increase in February, but the cartel has so far stuck to its plans at its last meeting to boost output for January despite Omicron.
OPEC has been struggling to meet existing targets under its agreement to gradually increase production by the 400,000 bpd each month, with Nigeria lagging behind for months.
But the country, a very active OPEC member had said even if prices fell to between $50 to $60, it won’t be much of an issue, with the country’s oil benchmark for the 2021 budget being $40.
Nigeria has failed for months to meet its allocation, due largely to waning investment, ageing upstream infrastructure and disruptions by some local host communities.
But the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) last week assured that by the year’s end, Nigeria should be able to produce about 1.7 million bpd. That target now looks almost impossible.
On December 22, Nigeria’s federal lawmakers approved a N17.126 trillion ($38 billion) budget for 2022, anchored on an oil price benchmark of $62 per barrel.
The approved oil price assumption was higher than the $57 per barrel price that President Muhammadu Buhari had proposed to the parliament on October 7, and also higher than the oil price benchmark of $40 per barrel adopted by the government for the 2021 budget.
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the increase in oil price was to reflect the current market values of the oil barrel in the international market and to generate more funds for critical sectors of the economy.
However, the parliament retained the oil production target of 1.88 million bpd, including condensate production of between 300,000-400,000 bpd, for the purpose of its revenue calculation in 2022.
This compared to the output target of 1.86 million bpd the government had set for the 2021 fiscal year.
In all, oil exports account for around 80 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange revenue, although the country has battled with a sharp drop in revenue amid a drop in production.
Nigeria has the capacity to pump around 2.2 million b/d of crude and condensate, but in recent months its output has been languishing below 1.55 million bpd.
In November, the NNPC was only able to contribute about N10.5 billion of its projected N122 billion to the federation account jointly run by the federal, state and local governments in the country.
SEC warns investors against new Ponzi scheme
Nigeria’s apex capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has alerted the investing public that a firm known as Poyoyo Investment (Pilvest) Nigeria Limited is a Ponzi scheme, a front to defraud unsuspecting investors.
In a circular at the weekend, SEC stated that its attention had been drawn to the electronic and WhatsApp messages being circulated to investors on behalf of Pilvest.
According to the Commission, the electronic message indicates a proposal to investors to invest in guaranteed investment plans of either a minimum capital of N100,000 being invested for a period of one month with a returns on investment (ROI) yield of 20 per cent or a minimum capital of N300,000 being invested for a period of three months with a monthly ROI yield of 23 per cent monthly “and total ROI yield is 69 per cent” or a minimum capital of N500,000 being invested for a period of six months with “a ROI yield of 25 per cent monthly and total ROI yield is 150 per cent” or a minimum capital of N1 million being invested for a period of one year with a “ROI yield of 30 per cent monthly and total ROI yield is 360 per cent.
“Besides the obvious errors in the returns calculations above, preliminary investigation has revealed that Poyoyo Investment (PILVEST) Nigeria Limited is purely a Ponzi scheme as it is a non-sustainable business model that involves the collection of money from unsuspecting investors with a promise of high return without any underlying assets.
“The Commission hereby notifies the investing public that Poyoyo Investment (PILVEST) Nigeria Limited have no tangible business model; hence it is a Ponzi scheme where returns are paid from other people’s invested sum. Also, its operation is not registered by the Commission.
“In view of the above, the general public is hereby warned that any person dealing with the named company in any capital market related business is doing so at his/her own risk,” SEC stated
CBN moves to protect bank customers against excess charges, illegal debits
Following rising complaints from customers of commercial banks in Nigeria over incidences of multiple and indiscriminate charges and debits on their accounts, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has promised to ensure that affected customers get redress on their complaints.
A spokesman for the apex bank, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, advised aggrieved bank customers to contact the CBN, promising that the apex bank would ensure that customers get redress on issues of excess charges and unauthorised withdrawals.
Nwanisobi was responding to an avalanche of complaints on social media, where many customers complained that they were at one point or the other shortchanged by some commercial banks through unauthorised debits from their accounts.
On Friday, some of them expressed their frustration over the failure of the affected banks to resolve the issues, prompting the affected customers to cause a stir on social media.
“Guys, there’s a high level of coordinated fraud in the banking sector right now. So many customers are getting debited from their accounts and banks are claiming it’s PoS transactions even from accounts that barely use their cards. These funds are not being reverted,” a Twitter user wrote.
According to another aggrieved bank customer, “Banks are not having explanations for these debits and unauthorised transactions. Banks are not safeguarding these funds. They are encouraging the fraud and nobody is talking about it. If you have a debit card, your money is not safe.”
A customer by the name Arakunrin Anu alleged that he lost N39,000 in one of the banks, adding that when he “went to the bank to complain, they said it was a PoS transaction, which was not initiated by me or anyone, I stay alone and don’t move about with my card.”
Another customer, Mr. Ukeh, a Sunday school teacher, alleged that one of the banks removed N10,000 from his cousin’s account for a supposed PoS transaction which he said he never authorised.
“He went to the bank to fight, I mean physically fistfight, and in less than 12hours it was reversed,” he stated.
However, the apex bank’s spokesperson, according to TheCable, explained that the CBN has since issued a circular on its website, showing all legitimate bank charges.
He added that any charge outside what is stated in the circular is not allowed.
“What you should be asking them (bank customers) is if they have reported those incidents to the CBN. We work based on the information we receive,” Nwanisobi said.
“We have channels; we have educated them; we have said that you have the right to complain if you get debited. We have written on our website about the cost of bank charges. If anybody is charging you more than what you see, what do you do?
“You need to report to CBN and we will take it up. Anytime we have done sensitisation, we showed them, in concrete terms, the amount we have recovered from banks and sent back to individuals.
“Customers should report to the CBN. We have channels; we have email addresses where they can reach us. That’s what they should do.”
Meanwhile, the CBN advised customers to allow deposit money banks to resolve their complaints within two weeks.
“If after lodging your complaint your Bank still fails to engage you and resolve the complaint within two weeks as provided for in the ATM HELP DESK Circular, you have the right to escalate your complaint to the Consumer Protection Department (CPD) of the CBN,” the apex bank said.
The apex financial regulator said customers can contact the CPD by sending an email to cpd@cbn.gov.ng, contactcbn@cbn.gov.ng, or call +234 7002255226.
