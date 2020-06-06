Visitors turned back as Buhari observes Jum’aat prayers in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday observed the first Jum’aat prayers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after the release of new guidelines on religious gathering.

President Buhari was joined by senior personal aides.

While visitors wishing to join the prayers were politely excused by the security aides, all those from Grade Level 14 and above, who participated were thoroughly screened.

Social distancing was also strictly observed in line with guidelines on public gathering.

The Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, Ustadh Abdul-Wahid Suleiman, led the two rakaat (units) of prayers observed after the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 released new guidelines on religious gathering on Tuesday.