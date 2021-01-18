VIDEO: Yoruba Youths Burn Down Fulani Herdsmen’ Houses In Oyo

Angry Yoruba youths in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State have set the houses of Fulani Herdsmen in the area on fire.

The incident happened when popular Yoruba Socialite, Chief Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho visited to the area to issue a 7-days quit notice to the herdsmen to vacate the area.

No fewer than 50 structures belonging to the herdsmen were burnt in the process

The youths had accused of Fulani herdsmen of kidnapping and killing of their kinsmen.

Trouble started when some herdsmen tried to intimidate the youths while Igboho was discussing with the Seriki Fulani of Iganga town, Saliu Kadri .

The action triggered a clash between the youths and the herdsmen. Guns and several dangerous weapons were seized from the herdsmen in the process.

The angry youths later set the houses of the herdsmen on fire. Some herdsmen were able to salvage some of their property from the fire, before fleeing.

