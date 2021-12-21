VIDEO: Wizkid gifts manager Sunday Are Prado Jeep

Twitter said a post by Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been withheld, following complaints by copyright owner Beyonce Knowles.

The microblogging site said the March 8 tweet violated the American singer’s copyright.

Mr Osinbajo had posted a video tweet featuring Beyonce’s song ‘Run the World’ to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration.

The tweet, however, did not attribute it’s content to Beyonce, thereby violating twitter’s copyright regulations.

The tweet sparked backlash from Nigerians who believed that the vice president should have been more concerned about other vital issues bedevilling the country.

In the heat of the backlash, Nigerian Twitter user @olayknowless asked Beyonce to report Osinbajo’s account for violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”).

“Ma’am @Beyonce, Nigeria’s current Vice President who has never properly done his job has used your song without permission, ask Jack your good friend to take care of his account In accordance with DMCA violation penalties,” the user wrote.

However, it is unclear if Beyonce immediately responded to @olayknowless’ request.

But on Wednesday, @OlayKnowless took to her Twitter page to announce that the vice president’s tweet had been removed.

“LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO They actually took Osinbajo’s tweet down for using Beyoncé’s song I AM SCREAMING. My day just got like 5x better,” she tweeted.

Twitter explained that the tweet was “withheld in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

The microblogging platform explained that all unauthorised use of copyrighted materials were infringement.