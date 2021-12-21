CELEBRITIES
VIDEO: Wizkid gifts manager Sunday Are Prado Jeep
Globally renowned Nigerian artist, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has gifted his manager, Sunday Are, a Prado Jeep.
The older man took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself as he took delivery of the new luxury car.
According to him, the car was a surprise gift from the singer.
He wrote, “What a way to start the new week. Another surprise from @wizkidayo himself. I can’t thank you enough.”
Watch video below:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXuIt93N9i5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
CELEBRITIES
Whitemoney appointed honorary member of Liberian Senate
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Hazel Oyeze, popularly known as Whitemoney, has been made an honorary member of the Liberian Senate.
The new senator took to his official Facebook page to announce the good news as he also shared the video of his conferment.
The reality TV star was also assigned an official government vehicle as part of his appointment benefits.
He wrote, “One Might Wonder, ‘What type of grace is this?’ Having a great time in Liberia as we keep turning up.
“I have been made an Honorary Member of the Liberian Senate and also assigned an official government vehicle immediately.
Congratulations Senator.”
In appreciation, Whitemoney continued, “I owe GOD my life and dedication. I just want to thank the Liberian Senate and Everyone in line for this amazing opportunity to serve. Words can’t express how I feel inside.
“I Love you Liberia. God bless Liberia, God bless Enugu and of course, God Bless Nigeria
CELEBRITIES
Beyonce reports Osinbajo to Twitter for violating her copyright
Twitter said a post by Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been withheld, following complaints by copyright owner Beyonce Knowles.
The microblogging site said the March 8 tweet violated the American singer’s copyright.
Mr Osinbajo had posted a video tweet featuring Beyonce’s song ‘Run the World’ to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration.
The tweet, however, did not attribute it’s content to Beyonce, thereby violating twitter’s copyright regulations.
The tweet sparked backlash from Nigerians who believed that the vice president should have been more concerned about other vital issues bedevilling the country.
In the heat of the backlash, Nigerian Twitter user @olayknowless asked Beyonce to report Osinbajo’s account for violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”).
“Ma’am @Beyonce, Nigeria’s current Vice President who has never properly done his job has used your song without permission, ask Jack your good friend to take care of his account In accordance with DMCA violation penalties,” the user wrote.
However, it is unclear if Beyonce immediately responded to @olayknowless’ request.
But on Wednesday, @OlayKnowless took to her Twitter page to announce that the vice president’s tweet had been removed.
“LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO They actually took Osinbajo’s tweet down for using Beyoncé’s song I AM SCREAMING. My day just got like 5x better,” she tweeted.
Twitter explained that the tweet was “withheld in response to a report from the copyright holder.”
The microblogging platform explained that all unauthorised use of copyrighted materials were infringement.
CELEBRITIES
Davido buys T-shirt from Zlatan Ibile for £5,000
Nigeria’s Music star, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido, bought a T-Shirt from colleague Zlatan Ibile for five thousand pounds (N2,716,590.17).
While buying the shirt, Davido said, “I don’t know how much this shirt costs but we don’t buy anything for the same price. I’m the first one to do it, I’m buying this shirt for five thousand pounds.”
As part of his birthday celebration last month, the singer decided to give back to society by donating N250m to orphanages across Nigeria.
He also set up a five-man committee to monitor the progress of the disbursement of the fund.
Last Saturday, he revealed that his N250m orphanage fund received over 1,234 applications.
The singer took to his Instagram stories to give update on the selection and disbursement processes of the N250m fund.
The application, which was open to only registered orphanages in Nigeria, lasted for three days.
He wrote, “Verification is ongoing, and the report will be out by 15th December. Selection and disbursement 18th/19th and the press release should by 20th Dec.
“1,234 responded; 852 without orphanage names; 382 with orphanage names.
“The national association of orphanages in Nigeria sent the list of orphanage homes within their coverage, which to some extent, is helping us in the verification process. God bless. We rise by lift.”
