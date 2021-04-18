Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has revealed he has no plans of taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a video circulating online, Oyedepo vowed not have anything to do with the vaccine.

The Bishop spoke during his church’s Hour of Prayer on Saturday.

He said his decision not to take the vaccine is based on mistrust and distrust that’s evident in the world right now.

Backing his decision with an example, the bishop said a woman collapsed in Kaduna after being vaccinated.

“One woman just got down after that injection in Kaduna. What kind of life? Are human beings now turned to guinea pigs?

He also said it was immoral for government or anybody to force people to do something that these people feel like is not in their best interests.

” That woman said they told them that if they don’t take the injection, they wont have their salaries.

‘My God… in the Constitution or where? If you don’t take marijuna , you wont take your salary. If you don’t take poison, you won’t take your salary. No link”.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

VIDEO: Why I won’t take COVID-19 vaccine, by Bishop Oyedepo