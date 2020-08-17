VIDEO: Why Bishop Oyedepo is against the amended CAMA Act

Popular preacher and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo has kicked against the amended Companies and Allied Matters,CAMA Act 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on August 7 signed the amended CAMA into law.

The new law classifies religious bodies and charity organisations as businesses and will be strictly regulated by the registrar-general of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and a supervising minister.

Oyedepo, who spoke on Sunday, August 16 during his church first open service after the lockdown said the act is undemocratic and sinister.

During the service, which was held at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, Oyedepo noted that it was wrong for government to interfere in the affairs of churches as they are not businesses

“This will never work. Government has no power to appoint people over churches.

This is a sinister, demonic attempt to stifled the church.

He warned the government not to subject churches to the same law as those of businesses and companies

“I am waiting for the day where anybody by whatever name will appoint a trustee for this place”.

