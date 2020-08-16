VIDEO: ‘We have Coronavirus under our feet’ – Bishop Oyedepo

Popular preacher and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo has revealed that people from 25 counries around the world were healed from Corona Virus through his church

Oyedepo, who spoke on Sunday, August 16 during his church first open service after the lockdown said there are many cases of recoveries through his church healing from people in 25 countries.

The service, which was held at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun was a three- in – one programme, Covenant Family Dayy, Grand Home Coming, and Special Monthly Annointing Service

Oyedepo noted that these recoveries were being ignored because some people were feasting on the global pandemic.

“For 20 weeks the fire on our altar never burnt out

For 20 weeks running, even yesterday we still got Corona Virus testimonies.

From across 25 countries from the earth. The liberation mandate setting people free for free.

The dreaded virus was brought under our feet”

Oyedepo isn’t the first Christian leader to offer an unusual cure for coronavirus to his Christian followers.

Globally, more than 12.5m people have been infected by coronavirus, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 772,000 deaths, but more than 13.5m people have already recovered from the infection.