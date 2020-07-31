VIDEO: Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Akanbi in festive ride round Iwo town

This year’s Eid-el Kabir sallah celebration in Iwo town, Osun State had a royal touch with the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi taking a horse-ride around his domain.

The ride which started from the Oba’s palace saw Oba Akanbi , who was decked in royal robes go round the town on a decorated horse. He was accompanied by music players.

It was indeed a royal ride as Oba Akanbi went round his domain along with contingents of traditional chiefs through some selected areas of the town.

Indigenes consisting of the old and young , dressed up in their best attires line up major streets of the town to hail the Oba as he passes.

The event was also an opportunity for local leaders to pay homage to Oba Akanbi.

Before the ride, Oba Akanbi had joined other Muslim faithful in the town to observe the Eid prayers.

Below are pictures from Oba’ Akanbi’s ride around his domain.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: