VIDEO: MC Oluomo inspects burnt police station in Oshodi

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo on Wednesday visited the burnt Makinde Police station in Oshodi.

The station was among the 16 burnt police stations in the state in the wake of the violent protests that erupted last week in the state.

MC Oluomo was accused of sponsoring attacks on #EndSARS protesters in Alausa. He was accused alongside the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

He, however, denied sponsoring the attack against protesters.

He also denied collecting any money from anyone to sponsor thugs to the protests.

A day after the attack on the protesters, MC Oluwo sent water and drinks to the protesters in order to redeemed his image. The drinks were branded in his name.

The protesters, however, rejected them, throwing the bottles at the white van that conveyed them.

See video of the visit of MC Oluomo to the burnt Makinde Police station: