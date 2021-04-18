VIDEO: I won’t take COVID-19 vaccine, it’s immoral to force people to — Bishop Oyedepo

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has vowed not to take COVID-19 vaccine, saying forcing people to take the vaccine is immoral.

Oyedepo, at the Church’s Hour of Prayer on Saturday, said the world is confused and did not know the next thing to do.

He said: “I have never seen a generation where you force people to take vaccines. It is inhuman, it is immoral sir, I’m not a lawyer but I don’t think it is legal. You can’t come to my house and want to give me injection.

“On what? Did I invite you? They are confused. But the Church has the answer. Did you see any outbreak of virus here? How will it enter the gate? Will it come through the air? How?

“One woman just got down after that injection in Kaduna. What kind of life? Are human beings now turned to guinea pigs?

The world is confused but the Church is lighted. So the triumph of the Church will humble the pride of the world. They don’t know what to do Sir. In the last days, the Church will be reigning in power and glory. That is God’s agenda.

“Let me see someone who will come and inject me. By who? Are you going to tie my hands. How? Did I invite you? I know you are quiet, you will hear more of it. My job is to expose the devil and tell his agents “get off, we are not guinea pigs.

“All this agenda: don’t go to Church – it is a demonic agenda sir. But they saw it and folded their hands. Thank you Jesus. That is God’s agenda for the last days.

“There is nothing man can do to stop God’s agenda on the earth. Until you can stop the day and the night from exchanging position; alter the place of the moon and the sun, you can’t alter heaven’s agenda. You fight against God, you are crushed. Nobody survives it.”

WATCH VIDEO HERE: https://web.facebook.com/394795147741636/videos/294697172043019