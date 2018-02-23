VIDEO: El-Rufai, did you drive bulldozer; Ortom, how are cattle rearers” – Buhari jokes with governors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday joked with some governors before the commencement of the Council of State meeting.

The meeting held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In attendance were former heads of state – Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdusalami Abubakar, Yakubu Gowon, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and many state chief executives.

As is the tradition, the president observed protocol by personally greeting everyone that is in attendance.

However, the significance about yesterday’s welcome of his guest was what Buhari told his guests as he shook hands with them.

Greeting Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, he said, “How are your cattle rearers?”

For Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, the President asked “How is the lagoon?”

Shaking hands with the Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, Buhari asked about “shinkafa” (rice) in his state.

When he got to the Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Buhari quipped “Ya tuka bulldozer”, meaning “Did you drive a bulldozer?”