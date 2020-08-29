VIDEO: Aregbesola dumps KWAM 1, appoints Saheed Osupa as personal musician

Minister of Interior and former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola may have dumped King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal KWAM 1 for another fuji musician Saheed Okunola

The minister has appointed Okunola as his personal musician.

KWAM 1 used to be Aregbesola’s favourite fuji musician in the past.

KWAM 1 is officially the musician of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the South-West.

‘Osupa’, as he is fondly called was appointed after paying a courtesy visit to Aregbesola in his house in Osogbo some few days ago.

During the visit, Aregbesola confirmed Osupa has one of best fuji musicians in the country.

Osupa’s brilliance and near excellent use of the Yoruba diction and semantics seems to have endeared him to the former governor.

Aregbesola could not hide his joy during Osupa’s visit after the musician sang one of the songs he used to praised him.

Recalled that Osupa waxed a full album for the celebration of the 60th birthday of Aregbesola in 2017.

Titled ‘Odundun Asoludero’, the album was released to praise the job done by the governor when he clocke 7 years in office as governor of Osun