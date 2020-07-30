Video: After his release from prison, controversial cleric, Alfa Saheed Shittu campaigns for Tinubu

Controversial Islamic preacher, Alfa Saheed Shittu has thrown his weight behind the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu who is rumoured to be nursing the ambition of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari after his second tenure expires in 2023.

Alfa Shittu, who was released from detention on Monday evening after spending seven days in Ikoyi prison, said the former Lagos State governor has demonstrated that he is a good leader.

He was detained after he was arraigned at a High Court in Lagos for denigrating and defaming another Islamic cleric, Sheikh Alfulanny.

Alfa Shittu in his routine online broadcast on Wednesday said Tinubu has all it takes to lead Nigeria.

“Those opposed to Tinubu, which other leader can you point to that has the same quality as Tinubu”, Shittu asserted in Yoruba language on Save Your Soul TV.

“God should not kill Asiwaju Bola Tinubu now. He is our leader in the South West.

“You have our full support in 2023. We will vote for you in 2023”, Alfa Shittu added.

Shittu, a Sunni Muslim, is known for criticising traditional rulers and many Islamic scholars in Nigeria, labeling them “hypocrites and liars”.

