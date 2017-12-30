Victor Moses ends 2017 with big win with Chelsea

Nigeria international Victor Moses ended the year on a high with his club Chelsea on Saturday as they recorded a 5-0 win over Stoke City in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Though Moses did not play the entire game as he usually does, he was quite effective in his 55 minutes of action for the Blues before he was replaced by and Davide Zappacosta.

The Blues were firing on all cylinders right from the blast of the whistle as they were already in front barley three minutes into the game.

Antonio Ruediger got the opening goal before Danny Drinkwater doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 9th minute.

The host were far from done as Pedro Rodriguez made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute.

In the second half, Chelsea continued from where they stopped as the duo of Willian and Davide Zappacosta added a goal each to give Chelsea a 5-0 win in their final game for 2017.

With 45 points from 25 games, Chelsea have momentarily overtaken Manchester United on the Premier League as they are now second behind runaway leaders Manchester City.