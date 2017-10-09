Victor Malu dies at 70

A former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Victor Malu, has died at the age of 70.

Gen. Malu, according to a family source, Bem Adoor, died on Monday morning, at a Cairo, Egypt hospital where he had traveled to for normal medical check-up two weeks ago.

The former ECOMOG Commander (Peace Keeping Force), from August 1996 to January 1998 was Chief of Army Staff during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration May 1999 to April 2001.

Born in January 15, 1947 at Katsina-Benue State, Malu enrolled at the Nigerian Defense Academy in Kaduna in 1967 as part of the 3rd Regular Course and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1970.

The former Army Chief chair the Military Tribunal that tried the former Chief of General Staff, and Vice Chairman, Armed Forces Ruling Council, Gen. Oladipo Diya and others over the alleged failed coup plot against the then Head of State, Gen. Sanni Abacha.