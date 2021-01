Veteran Yoruba actress Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi, has died.

She died at the age of 60.

A senior TAMPAN member Tunde Ola-Yusuff announced the death in a Facebook post.

She left without a goodbye. The sudden death of Mrs Folake Aremu (ORISABUNMI) has been announced.

“Really a shock on everyone. Iya Oosa, may God rest your Soul among the righteous,” Ola Yusuff wrote.

Orisabunmi’s death came four months after the demise of her former husband, Jimoh Aliu, popularly known as Aworo