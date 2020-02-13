Valentine’s Day: Dont report to police if your spouse is unreachable

CSP Dolapo Badmus has advised lovers on what to do in case their spouse becomes unreachable on Valentine’s Day

CSP Dolapo Badmus has advised lovers on what to do in case their spouse becomes unreachable on Valentine’s Day.

With February 14 just a day away, the celebrity policewoman took to Twitter to express believe that many people will go missing but not in the usual manner.

She, however, advised that such cases shouldn’t be reported till after 24 to 48 hours.

Dolapo Badmus tweeted: “Tomorrow 14th, phones may be unreachable, WhatsApp messages may not be answered! All efforts may seem proved abortive in reaching your partner! Dear people, there might be no course for alarm! kindly wait for 24 to 48hours before reporting case of a missing person. Happy val y’all.

