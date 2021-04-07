Useful tips to actually enjoy car sex!

For couples with an adventurous edge, car sex is a fantastic way of keeping the excitement and fun alive in their relationship.

But besides the fun, car sex can be really complicated. With uncomfortable seating positions and the lack of privacy, car sex can be questionable at some times.

To make your sex life easier, here listed are some useful tips to enjoy car sex without having to face any difficulties.

Preferred sex positions

Don’t go all creative in the car if you’re thinking of having sex. Different sex positions can be quite difficult to implement due to the lack of proper space. So, it’s advisable to stick to missionary or on-the-top positions that can be quite comfortable. You can also adjust pillows for extra cushioning, or push the front seat in a horizontal position. Oral sex is also highly preferable while doing it in the car, in case you have doubts about the sex positions.

Invest in some car curtains

Car curtains are useful in every aspect. It gives you privacy when you really need some. If you don’t want to install proper curtains in your car, you can buy black window sun-shades that are easily removable. Don’t forget to carry those if you have a date planned!

Find some deserted (but safe) place

One of the big mistakes people make when it comes to having car sex is, they park the car almost anywhere, whether it’s a parking lot, or a space outside a night club. Drive along any deserted street and look around for any signs of danger.

Wear right clothes

Pulling off some tight jeans or leggings can be super awkward when you both are basking in sexual arousal. Removing any tight clothing will not only be difficult but will also dampen the sexual mood. Wear stretchy t-shirts, shorts and skirts that you can lift up or remove. In this case, the quicker, the better!

Never, ever do it in a moving car

All those movie scenes where one of the partners ends up giving oral sex to the other in a moving car is simply unrealistic and dangerous. No one should ever attempt this because we may lose hold of ourselves in a moment of euphoria.

And when you get on with it, don’t forget to keep a small, light blanket in the car, in case you need it to cover yourselves while cuddling after sex, underneath the starry night!