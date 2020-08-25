Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19

World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus

He is currently in self-quarantine at his home in Jamaica

This comes a week after celebrating his 34th birthday with a big, mask-free party.

Jamaica’s health ministry confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100-metre and 200-metre sprints, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he had been tested and was awaiting the results.

“Just to be safe, I quarantined myself and just taking it easy,” Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have taped himself while lying in bed. It was posted with the caption “Stay safe my ppl”.

The only sprinter to have won the 100-metre and 200-metre golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016), Bolt said he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Bolt said he took the test on Saturday, the day after he celebrated his birthday at a bash where partygoers danced to the hit, Lockdown, by Jamaican reggae singer Koffee.

“Best birthday ever,” Bolt, who retired from athletics in 2017, wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself holding his daughter, Olympia, who was born in May.

Fans wished Bolt a speedy recovery on social media – “drink up your ginger tea,” one wrote – although some accused him of carelessness.