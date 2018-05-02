US revokes Dokpesi’s visa over inclusion in looters list

Founder of AIT and Raypower FM Raymond Dokpesi has said that his United States visa has been revoked because his name is on the federal government’s looters list.

Dokpesi, as a result, has sued Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who made known the list.

The media mogul is seeking N5billion damages for alleged defamation of character.

According to him, the defendants allegedly sent his name as a looter to the United States Embassy, which in turn notified him on March 16 that his visa had been revoked.

The plaintiff said the publication of his name as a looter was malicious since he has not been convicted by any court of competent jurisdiction.

In the suit by his lawyer Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Dokpesi is praying for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants or their agents from further making any defamatory publications against him, and N50million as cost of the action.

“The defendants’ defamatory publications are malicious and calculated to overreach and prejudice my fair trial and for purposes of stampeding and cowing the court to convict me at all cost by agreeing with the defendants’ skewed position,” the plaintiff said.