UPDATE: Lagos building collapse death toll increases

Two more bodies have been recovered from the collapsed three-storey building at Ilasamaja, Lagos, bringing the number of deaths recorded to three.

The deceased were recovered between 12:18am and 12:32am, said the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Incident Commander of the operation, Adesina Tiamiyu.

According to him, three people died, 19 were rescued and some were still feared trapped.

Among the deceased was a 25-year-old Plumber, Emeka Okeke, from Enugu State, whose boss was inconsolable Thursday night.