Unveiling Bishop Oyedepo’s 100,000 seater capacity stadium like auditorium (VIDEO)

Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide otherwise known as Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo is about to commence the construction his mega church project reported to cost several billions of naira.

The new project is known as ‘The Ark’ and will serve as the church’s new auditorium replacing the 50,000 capacity. Faith Tabernacle

100,000 seater capacity stadium like auditorium was designed by students and graduates of the Covenant University

Sitting on about a 1000 hectares of land and located inside the Canan Land , the new gigantic building will be the first of its kind in the whole world.

Aside the auditorium, a 20 storey tower will also be constructed as the headquarters of the church.

Reports say the church has committed an estimated over N100 billion to the project.

Completion period is three years time as work is expected to start soon on the long-awaited megachurch auditorium.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF HOW THE AUDITORIUM WHO LOOK LIKE AFTER COMPLETION BELOW:

