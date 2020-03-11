University hires Ifa priest to help students in their studies

A University in South Africa has hired the services of an Ifa priest to help students in their studies while in school.

The University of KZN hired the Ifa priest, some months back.

Ifa priests in South Africa are called ;Sangomas”.

Philile Mkhize, 39 , the Sangoma hired by the University, is known as Makhosi on campus.

Her office is situated at the Durban campus of the university.

Mkhize according to report sees between 15 and 20 students a day.

She has so far helped many students discovered their true identities by finding out who their real fathers and surnames are.

On why the university hired a Sangoma, Professor Sihawu Ngubane, head of indigenous matters at the university, said not all the problems needed a psychologist.

He stated that a Sangoma was able to tell you even the kind of sickness and its cause before you could tell him or her.