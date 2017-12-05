UNILAG postpones 2017/2018 candidates’ screening

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has postponed its screening of newly admitted students for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The exercise was earlier scheduled to end on 15 December.

In a statement by a Senior Assistant Registrar of the institution Taiwo Oloyede this was due to strike action embarked on by non-academic staff unions.

The unions are Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

“The postponement is indefinite; a new date will be announced,” the statement said. Candidates are enjoined to check the university’s website regularly for updates.”