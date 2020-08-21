UNILAG: FG asks Babalakin, Ogundipe to step aside, sets up panel to probe crisis

Dr Wale Babalakin

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the pro-chancellor and the embattled vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos to step aside while a special panel investigates the crisis rocking the university.

The publicist of the ministry of education, Ben Goong, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES Friday.

The special visitation panel set up by the president is expected to submit its report within two weeks, Mr Goong said.

The president also directed the Senate of the school to convene to nominate an acting vice-chancellor form among its members for the confirmation of the university’s council, state-owned NTA reported.

The interim head is expected to act until the government reaches a resolution.

Following the controversial sacking of the ‘incumbent vice-chancellor’ of the University of Lagos, Olawatoyin Ogundipe, the university has been locked in a leadership quagmire.

The council led by pro-chancellor Wale Babalakin had accused Mr Ogundipe of mismanagement of funds, a basis for which he was sacked and Theophilus Soyombo appointed acting vice chancellor.

Displeased about the move, Mr Ogundipe filed a case at the Lagos Industrial Court urging the court to nullify and set aside his purported removal.

His counsel, Ebunolu Adegboruwa, however, later told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the case had been withdrawn.

“Indeed, upon detailed consultation with all stakeholders and his supporters in and outside the University, Professor Ogundipe directed his lawyers to file a notice of discontinuance of the suit and this has been done on August 21, 2020,” he said.

“This is to defer to the authority of the president as the visitor of the University as Professor Ogundipe has enough time to challenge his purported removal.”

The president, who is the visitor of the university, has therefore appointed a seven-member committee to investigate the controversies in the school.

Members of the panel include Tukur Sa’ad as chairman, Victor Onuoha, Ikenna Oyindo, Ekanem Braide, Adamu K. Usman, Jimoh Bankole and Grace Ekanem, NTA reported.

The federal government has directed Wale Babalakin, pro-chancellor and chairman, governing council of the University of Lagos, to recuse himself from official duties relating to the institution.

Ben Goong, spokesman of the ministry of education, broke the news in a statement on Friday.

Goong said Oluwatoyin Ogundipe was also directed to recuse himself as vice-chancellor, adding that a panel has been set up to probe the crisis rocking UNILAG.

The panel chaired by Tukur Sa’ad, former vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, as chairman, has Victor Onuoha, Ikenna Oyindo, Ekanem Braide, Adamu Usman, and Jimoh Bankole as members.

The governing council had removed Ogundipe over alleged financial misappropriation and abuse of office.

But Ogundipe kicked against his removal, saying due process was not followed.

He had filed a lawsuit at the national industrial court to challenge his removal.

But on Friday, Ogundipe withdrew the suit which had as defendants: UNILAG, Babalakin, UNILAG senate; Oladejo Azeez, the institution’s registrar; and Theophilus Soyombo, the acting VC.

In a statement issued after the suit was withdrawn, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Ogundipe’s counsel, his client took the step after consulting stakeholders and supporters within and outside the institution.

Adegboruwa discredited claims that the court has commenced action on the ex-parte application.

“Contrary to the falsehood being peddled by mischief makers, the National Industrial Court has never sat or conduct any proceedings in respect of the court case filed by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Oluwole Ogundipe,” the statement read.

“No court proceedings ever took place at all and so no decision or ruling has been rendered by the court. Indeed, upon detailed consultation with all stakeholders and his supporters in and outside the university, Prof Ogundipe directed his lawyers to file a notice of discontinuance of the suit and this has been done on August 21, 2020.

“This is to defer to the authority of the President as the Visitor of the university as Prof Ogundipe has enough time to challenge his purported removal. This falsehood is being spread to malign the court and blackmail the judiciary by enemies of the rule of law and due process.”